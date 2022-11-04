Stewart’s Shops Offers Doughnut Deal on Election Day

Stewart’s Shops customers can take advantage of a 99-cent doughnut deal on Election Day to remind them to vote.

With Election Day quickly approaching, Stewart’s Shops decided to think of ways to get customers to the voting polls. Stewart’s Shops has decided to give away any flavor 99-cent doughnuts on Election Day to remind customers to vote.

Customers can try out some of Stewart’s Shops’ doughnut flavors like Classic Glazed, Chocolate Glazed, Chocolate Frosted, Boston Crème and more. They can even go for seasonal Apple Cider or hot coffee flavors like classic House Blend, Blueberry Crumble or seasonal Pumpkin Spice. Or if customers are in the mood for something a bit more refreshing, they can try an Iced Coffee or Cold Brew Coffee.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.