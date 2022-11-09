7-Eleven Brings Back Winter Wonderland Cocoa

The Winter Wonderland Cocoa is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time only.

7-Eleven announced it is bringing back its Winter Wonderland Cocoa. The cocoa is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time only.

“Our Winter Wonderland Cocoa combines two tasty holiday essentials — hot cocoa and candy canes — the perfect drink to get cozy during the colder months and a great pairing for a variety of our bakery options including our candy cane cookies, available now at select locations,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s proprietary beverages senior product director. “We saw just how much customers loved our twist on the classic hot chocolate last year, we knew we had to bring it back.”

7-Eleven’s Winter Wonderland Cocoa is a hot, rich cocoa blend mixed with a festive peppermint candy cane flavor. The convenience retailer’s take on a wintertime classic is eye catching too, with red cocoa.

Customers looking to enjoy another holiday-themed beverage can try this latest recipe hack — the Ginger Brewed Coffee. To make this sweet and savory beverage, gingerbread fans will need to follow these simple steps:

Three pumps gingerbread syrup

Any hot or iced 7-Eleven coffee brew

A dash (or more than a dash) of cinnamon

Customers who find themselves with a constant craving for 7-Eleven’s many drink options, including the Winter Wonderland Cocoa, are in luck. For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks — including the new Green Apple Slurpee flavor — will receive their seventh cup free.

