Foxtrot Opens New Location

The new Foxtrot site in Bethesda, Md., will officially open to the public on Friday, Nov. 18 with a grand opening celebration.

Foxtrot has announced the opening of its new location in Bethesda, Md. The store will officially be open to the public on Friday, Nov. 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, from 4-7 p.m., featuring live music, food and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.

Foxtrot offers its signature all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal café drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also contains everything from local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by an in-house sommelier to everyday essentials. All of its offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.

This location also boasts an expansive outdoor patio where guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a quick bite. During the cold winter months, visitors can take a seat at the oak bar, at the stone counters or a variety of indoor seating options in the main dining area.

Foxtrot Bethesda, Md. joins the brand’s three other DMV area locations. The brand currently has 22 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Dallas, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets this fall.

Since opening its doors in Washington, D.C. in 2021, Foxtrot has continued to serve as a fun neighborhood destination, where locals and visitors can gather and celebrate local makers. Foxtrot currently features a variety of local brands, including Ceremony Coffee Beans, Dolcezza Gelato, Cookie by Drew, Manor Hill, Little Sesame hummus and more.

Foxtrot currently carries more than 150 local products from over 50 local makers and will continue to add new brands to its shelves. Even beyond placement on store shelves, Foxtrot is committed to showcasing up-and-coming brands, small makers and independent entrepreneurs through its Up & Comers awards — an annual program designed to catalyze the growth and success of small businesses.

The convenience brand has now introduced Membership, a loyalty program that gives customers access to exclusive benefits by using the Foxtrot app. Users become eligible for Membership by placing an order on the app for delivery or pickup. Once Membership is unlocked, customers gain access to a drink on the house, early access to exclusive products, free gourmet popcorn, happy-hour pricing, no corkage fee when enjoying wine in-store, exclusive merchandise and access to the members-only aisle.

