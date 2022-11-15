Swisher Promotes Chris Howard

Chris Howard has taken on the role of Swisher's executive vice president, external affairs and new product compliance.

Swisher has promoted Chris Howard to executive vice president, external affairs and new product compliance following the retirement of Joe Augustus, previous holder of the position, who had been with the company for more than 33 years.

Howard previously held the role of senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer at E-Alternative Solutions (EAS), a Swisher company. Over the past six years, he has played a leading role in advancing several EAS and Swisher initiatives and regulatory compliance programs, including for Leap and Rogue tobacco products as well as novel CBD products.

In his new role on the executive leadership team, Howard will accelerate Swisher’s external affairs strategic objectives and mold a new section providing regulatory approval and compliance support for new product development.

“Through his ongoing efforts advocating Swisher and industry interests and advancing major initiatives, Chris has been a key leader and strategist for our company in his six years with us,” said Neil Kiely, president of Swisher. “Chris’ deep experience and unique skillset make him the perfect candidate to help us navigate the evolving regulatory environment in our industry — we look forward to the impact he will deliver.”

Howard has a long history in external and regulatory affairs, having previously served as general counsel for Fontem Ventures (blu), associate general counsel for Lorillard Tobacco Co. and several in-house counsel positions with Syngenta.

Swisher is an international lifestyle company for adult consumers. Best known for its Swisher Sweets Cigars, the company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., with an office in the Washington, D.C. area. Swisher also has a global manufacturing presence in Santiago, Dominican Republic; Esteli, Nicaragua; and Wheeling, W.V. Swisher’s customer relationships matched with a commitment to innovative thinking and action have driven the company to grow and adapt to the evolving preferences of adult consumers for over 161 years.