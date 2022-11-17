7-Eleven Debuts Festive Merchandise

To celebrate the season, 7-Eleven announced it is debuting a festive assortment of fashionable and cozy gifts on 7Collection, the brand’s online merchandise store.

The 7Collection shop’s holiday line features exclusive 7-Eleven-inspired apparel and accessories including:

Holiday Sweaters: a festive crewneck sweater inspired by customers’ favorite Slurpee drinks or a cozy fleece sweater inspired by customers’ local stores

a festive crewneck sweater inspired by customers’ favorite Slurpee drinks or a cozy fleece sweater inspired by customers’ local stores Oh Thank Heaven script necklace: a gold-plated necklace; a statement accessory for true brand fans

a gold-plated necklace; a statement accessory for true brand fans 7-Eleven Knitted Stripes Beanie: a green, orange and red pom beanie

a green, orange and red pom beanie 7-Eleven Sherpa Blanket: an ultra-comfy blanket, best paired with 7-Eleven’s Winter Wonderland Cocoa (that can be kept toasty warm in a 7-Eleven tumbler)

an ultra-comfy blanket, best paired with 7-Eleven’s Winter Wonderland Cocoa (that can be kept toasty warm in a 7-Eleven tumbler) Classic 7-Eleven Clock: a classic clock

a classic clock 7-Eleven Stocking: a classic red and white holiday stocking

“The 7Collection shop has been a smash hit since it launched in August, and our customers are loving the dedicated collections inspired by various holidays and fandoms,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “There is room for everyone on 7-Eleven’s list this holiday season and this latest merch collection is our way of spreading cheer to those dear to us — our customers!”

Customers can get more festive products — like 7-Select Mini Donuts — delivered straight to their doors with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service. For just $5.95 a month, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products. And from Nov. 25-28, first-time users of 7NOW Gold Pass can receive one year free of either the standard or student version of 7NOW Gold Pass.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.