Kum & Go Expands Into Detroit in 2024

Kum & Go announced a set of Detroit-area stores to open in 2024, continuing its expansion into Michigan, and future plans for over 50 total stores in the market over several years. The family-owned, Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience retail chain, which is also expanding into Grand Rapids, Mich.; Salt Lake City; and Boise, Idaho, over the next year, has a widespread presence across the Midwest and western parts of the country, with over 400 stores in 11 states.

“We are excited to announce our entry into the Detroit market,” said Tanner Krause, CEO at Kum & Go. “We’ve been warmly welcomed as we prepare to enter the Grand Rapids area and with the addition of Detroit, believe Kum & Go will be the lead convenience operator across the state as we continue our growth and expansion. Michigan is full of great people and great communities, and we know Kum & Go’s fresh perspective to convenience will create many opportunities there.”

Kum & Go will bring a fresh perspective centered around people, food and digital technology to Detroit and the surrounding communities. Kum & Go has made substantial investments in associate benefits in recent years. The company offers full-time employment opportunities with a robust benefits program that includes medical and dental coverage, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave and more.

The company is also launching a new menu across its footprint. Rallied around “Real, Fresh, Fast Eats,” the new made-to-order menu features stackers, bowls and grab-and-go burritos for all dayparts. With Kum & Go’s mobile app, customers can order and purchase both fresh food and retail store products, while also benefitting from touchless fueling and exclusive offers through its &Rewards loyalty program.

Kum & Go is passionate about giving back to the community and taking care of the planet. Ten percent of profits are given back into the communities it serves each year focused around giving priorities in Arts and Culture, Youth Education and Community Betterment. In 2010, Kum & Go became the only convenience store in the world certified under the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Volume Program with 109 buildings now holding LEED Certification. Kum & Go’s food program offers compostable silverware and straws, recyclable cups and lids and paper or post-consumer recycled food packaging.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in Michigan with this move into the Detroit area,” said Niki Mason, senior vice president of store development. “Detroit’s ever evolving and changing city present an exciting opportunity for growth and expansion. We’re excited to start serving and connecting with this community.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go is hiring over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines, Iowa, market.