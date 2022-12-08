ACE Endorses Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022

The bipartisan legislation clarifies E15 should be allowed for sale year-round by extending the 1-psi Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to fuel blends containing gasoline and over 10% ethanol.

Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022. This bipartisan legislation clarifies E15 should be allowed for sale year-round by extending the 1-psi Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to fuel blends containing gasoline and over 10% ethanol. The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings endorses this legislative action to address the issue in the following statement:

“Ensuring uninterrupted availability of E15 year-round in all parts of the country has been an urgent priority for our industry and we are enormously grateful for the tremendous leadership of Senator Klobuchar, Senator Fischer and others by introducing this legislation to clarify the statute ahead of the 2023 summer driving season. Achieving a national, permanent solution for E15 year-round is best done through Congress. While the Biden Administration’s emergency waiver this summer showed the benefits of E15 through lower pump prices and greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions, without this legislation, it is possible to lose E15 sales next summer. ACE looks forward to continuing to help foster bipartisan support for this legislation to ensure E15, a clean and safe fuel with lower RVP emissions than E10 and straight gasoline, can still be sold next summer.”

Co-sponsors of the bill include Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

