Total Product Expo Partners With NATO

The Total Product Expo (TPE23) partnered with the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) this year. To be held Feb. 22-24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, TPE23 will feature three big days of in-person buying and networking. It will have an expanded show floor and well over 450 exhibitors, bringing together the best in new and top-selling products, so retailers can stock up on fresh and favorite items that keep customers coming back to the store. And not only can retailers easily browse and place orders at the show, but products can be sampled on the TPE23 floor, so it’s easier to check out the innovations and make informed purchasing decisions.

“TPE is a true smoke-friendly show, other events that we go to you can’t vape or smoke on-site and how are you supposed to test the products? There are really great shows out there, but I think that TPE is very experiential and you don’t get that at other shows,” said Chad Twiggs, chief marketing officer, Jam Monster (The Monster Group).

Hearing how successful last year’s exhibitors were, new companies were excited to jump in for 2023. Fresh faces this year include Arturo Fuente, Uwell and Arango Cigar Co. All exhibitors are ready to help TPE23 attendees restock from the holidays and stock up for the smoking season ahead, with most offering deals, savings or products only available at the show. Many will offer samples and giveaways, so attendees will want to grab a TPE23 floor map and check the app for any additional details.

TPE23 is also known for its legendary Industry Night Party on the first night of the show. With live music, food, an open bar and off-the-floor networking opportunities, it’s a must-attend event for every TPE attendee.

NATO members get into TPE for free with the promo code 1052 when registering.

Attendees can register here.