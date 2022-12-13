Casey’s Introduces New Retail Media Network

Casey's Access, launching in 2023, will allow vendor partners to leverage rich data to connect audiences with relevant promotions and more.

Casey’s announced it is introducing its own Retail Media Network (RMN) called Casey’s Access in early 2023. One of the firsts in convenience, Casey’s Access will be the only end-to-end retail media business bringing together convenience guest data alongside Casey’s unique pizza restaurant offering.

Consumer goods, packaged goods companies and other vendor partners will be able to leverage rich data to connect audiences with relevant promotions, offers and marketing content. The program also provides partners the benefit of all owned and operated store locations delivering strong, consistent execution from digital to brick-and-mortar experience.

“We are excited to launch Casey’s Access and work with partners as we evolve our consumer messaging to omnichannel marketing that deepens the relationships with our guests,” said Art Sebastian, vice president of digital experiences. “Our program will harness the power of first-party data and our API-led technology stack to leverage new capabilities and generate value. Casey’s holds a unique position in retail media because we own and operate all our locations and attract a guest that chooses us for typical convenience store offerings as well as our one-of-a-kind, handmade pizza and prepared food business.”

Casey’s Access is another key component of Casey’s value proposition that partners can leverage to help ensure the activation and overall success of their key programs and innovation.

When Casey’s Access launches in early 2023, the retail media network will create opportunities for brands to leverage the company’s scale and new capabilities, including:

Targeting guests visiting Casey’s more than 2,400 stores across 16 states

Omni-channel presence with in-store, online and at-pump opportunities for consumers to transact

On-site owned media, in-store media and offsite paid media leveraging rich, first-party data

Campaign measurement and analytics to enable ongoing investment optimization

Casey’s Access also marks another milestone in the convenience retailer’s journey to lead the industry in digital experiences and omnichannel marketing. This year, Casey’s launched its Collaboration Portal with IRI to give consumer packaged goods partners access to both transaction and loyalty data as part of its joint business plans. In 2021, Casey’s partnered with Salesforce to implement its Customer Data Platform solution, where first-party data is unified and offers a single view of its guests.

The company has selected Citrus Ad to build and launch the in-house retail media network.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, doughnuts and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.