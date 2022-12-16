2023 NAG Conference to Examine Foodservice Trends

The 2023 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference, set for March 26-29 in Austin, Texas, announced its lineup of sessions and speakers. One of these informative sessions will focus on foodservice forecasting, covering how customers currently purchase food, what they are looking for and what the convenience store industry can expect over the next three years.

Ernie Harker, brand therapist, Ernburn Brands; Jessica Williams, founder and CEO, Food Forward Thinking; and Brian Scantland, vice president of fresh food ops & business planning/analytics, Thorntons, will speak on understanding the trends of the foodservice market.

With store trips forecasted to drop and third-party delivery services gaining more traction, “Understanding Foodservice Customers: Forecasting Future Demand” is a must-see session for attendees.

The session will be held on Monday, March 27 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a networking break.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.