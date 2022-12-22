Alimentation Couche-Tard to Acquire True Blue Car Wash

With more than 85% of True Blue's locations within three miles of a Circle K location, the transaction provides a strong geographic overlap to support traffic-driving offers between True Blue sites and Circle K convenience stores.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. agreed to acquire all of the membership interests of True Blue Car Wash LLC, which operates express tunnel car wash sites under the Clean Freak brand in the American Southwest as well as the Rainstorm brand in the American Midwest.

Founded in 2016, True Blue currently has 65 car washes conveniently located in high-traffic areas in Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Indiana with a strong pipeline of future new-to-industry sites planned and under development. With approximately 170,000 fast-pass subscription members, representing more than half of total revenue, True Blue has experienced strong growth in recent years and is well-positioned to continue to grow in a highly fragmented and growing industry, more than 60% of which is comprised of stand-alone operators owning one to two car wash locations. True Blue has washed more than 10 million cars over the last year.

Couche-Tard believes these sites are also a natural extension of its current car wash network of more than 2,500 locations and will further enhance the customer experience. With more than 85% of True Blue’s locations within three miles of a Circle K location, the transaction provides a strong geographic overlap to support traffic-driving offers between True Blue sites and Circle K convenience stores.

“We are committed to leading and innovating in fast-growing segments that meet our customers’ needs. With True Blue, we have a great opportunity to extend our brands into a very attractive industry subcategory in a way that complements our convenience and mobility offerings and enhances value for our customers,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard. “Adding True Blue’s high-quality car wash sites to our family presents compelling opportunities to cross-promote and build loyalty and engagement for both customers and our team members. We are looking forward to having its talented team join us in our efforts to shape the future of convenience.”

“We are impressed by the strong growth achieved by True Blue in recent years, as evidenced by an approximate 45% growth in total cars washed between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2021, and believe this acquisition will enable future growth for Couche-Tard in this segment as well as contribute to create value for our shareholders,” Claude Tessier, chief financial officer of Couche-Tard, added.

“I am both delighted and excited to be joining the Couche-Tard/Circle K team. I am confident that together we will build a world-class Express car wash business just as Couche-Tard has done over the last 40 years in the convenience store business. We will take our industry-leading playbook with Couche-Tard’s operating and growth model to become the leading operator in the car wash industry,” said CEO of True Blue Stuart Crum.

Couche-Tard operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is prominent in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.