Warrenton Oil Offers Car and Truck Wash Subscription Program

Missouri-based Warrenton Oil Co. has announced it will start offering customers a subscription option for monthly car and truck washing with the goal of delivering a frictionless and contactless solution for customers. The chain currently operates 17 car wash locations and one FastLane Truck Wash location.

Customers subscribe to the FastLane car wash subscription program through the existing FastLane app and select from several car wash subscription packages for a contactless car wash experience.

FastLane will also offer a subscription on its automatic truck wash, a first in the region. The FastLane Truck Wash offers truckers, campers, fleets and more the convenience of an automatic wash for their vehicle that typically would not fit in a standard automatic car wash.

Car wash programs are revenue drivers for convenience stores and fueling stations around the globe. Making sure the process is convenient and cost-effective for customers increases traffic and drives in-store sales.

The project was designed and delivered by Liquid Barcodes, led by Saurabh Swarup, general manager of North America.

“A subscription program for car and truck wash, coffee and many beverages and food products are an excellent way for convenience and car wash retailers to build sustainable customer loyalty as well as develop a recurring revenue business model,” said Swarup. “We are incredibly proud to deliver a technology solution that increases customer traffic, revenue and profitability of the car and truck wash program for FastLane Convenience Stores.”

Established in 1972 in St. Charles, Mo., FastLane, a subsidiary of Warrenton Oil Co., is a growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with over 1,000 employees. The company operates 59 store locations throughout central and eastern Missouri.