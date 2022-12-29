Casey’s and Buffalo Trace Bring Back Single Barrel Select

Casey’s and Buffalo Trace decided to bring back Single Barrel Select and add Myer’s Rum Single Barrel Select. Buffalo Trace will be available in Casey’s at select stores in Iowa and Missouri in February, and Myers’s Rum will be available in 90 stores in Illinois in January.

“After last year’s successful launch of our Buffalo Trace Barrel Select Buffalo Trace program, we are excited to bring a new brand to our Single Barrel program with a Myers’s Single Barrel Select Rum. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with a great partner like Sazerac to bring these unique offerings to Casey’s guests,” said Eric Long, director of packaged beverages for Casey’s.

The Myers’ Single Barrel Rum series finishes a traditional Jamaican rum in barrels previously used by other iconic Sazerac brands. The inaugural release has been carefully finished in hand-selected American oak barrels previously used for aging Sazerac Rye whisky. The result delivers a spicy rye finish to the balanced rum, showcasing the impact aging techniques imbue on flavor. This limited-edition expression will be available in the Illinois market in January.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, doughnuts and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.