M&M’S Returns to Super Bowl LVII

M&M'S new 30-second spot will air during the third commercial break in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12, 2023.

Mars M&M’S has announced that the brand is kicking off 2023 with a return to Super Bowl LVII. Mars has been a part of the Super Bowl’s advertising lineup for more than a decade collectively across the portfolio of iconic brands.

Mars has a history of celebrated ad campaigns debuting around the Super Bowl, one of the biggest consumer stages in the world. Most recently, the 2021 M&M’S “Come Together” spot was ranked No. 4 on USA Today’s Ad Meter, and in 2020, the Snickers “You’re Not You” 2010 spot was ranked as the No. 1 best Super Bowl commercial over the last 25 years by USA Today.

“Mars has delivered some of the most buzz-worthy Super Bowl moments over the years, and we’re inspired by the M&M’S brand being back in the mix in a new way for 2023,” said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. “M&M’S brings people together through the power of fun to foster belonging, with universal humor that entertains fans in a way only a globally loved and legendary brand like M&M’S can. The latest campaign extends our purposeful work over the last year but is rooted in a new creative territory, and we can’t wait for our fans to see what’s about to unfold.”

The Super Bowl LVII spot continues the momentum of a transformative year for M&M’S. With a refreshed brand purpose and visual identity rooted in purpose, it formed the first ever M&M’S Advisory Board, partnered with trailblazing artists and entertainers on custom collaborations, and of course, evolved the characters and introduced the first new character in over ten years, Purple.

The new 30-second spot, produced by BBDO New York, will air during the third commercial break in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, which will be broadcast on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. It will be just one part of an extensive, immersive campaign throughout the month surrounding the Super Bowl.

Mars is also further contributing to Super Bowl Sunday’s festivities through the Pedigree brand and the Temptations brand, both of which are proudly part of the Mars family. The Pedigree brand will continue its long-standing tradition of sponsoring the Puppy Bowl, where the Temptations Kitty Sky Box will be featured throughout the game so fans can feel as if they’re in the center of all the action. Puppy Bowl XVII will air before the game on the Discovery Channel at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT

Mars Inc. is a global, family-owned business. Across its diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, pet care products and services, Mars employs over 140,000 dedicated associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, Mars produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including Ben’s Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, KIND, M&M’S, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Cann and Whiskas.