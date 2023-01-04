Receive a Visa Gift Card for Participating in CSD’s HR Survey

The first 50 retailer participants will receive a $25 gift card for sharing their insights on human resources practices.

CStore Decisions and Humetrics are embarking on our 15th annual Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey, and we’re awarding $25 gift cards to the first 50 retailers who take the survey.

The HR Benchmarking Survey will help CStore Decisions provide a comprehensive picture of the recruiting, hiring and retention strategies c-store retailers are using today. It also helps determine the latest trends in labor management, including pay scale for frontline, hourly employees and managers, allowing hiring managers to understand exactly how their compensation packages stack up with others in the industry.

We need your input to provide this key information to the industry.

The deadline for taking the survey is March 1, 2023.

Convenience store retailers who answer all questions in the survey will receive a $25 Visa gift card via email as a thank you for their participation. Gift cards will only be available for the first 50 respondents.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the anonymous results will be published in the April issue of CStore Decisions.

Take the Survey Here!