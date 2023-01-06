Jacksons Offers National Milk Day Giveaway

Seven Jacksons loyalty members will be randomly selected to win free Darigold milk for a year with the purchase of the milk at its c-stores.

Jacksons Food Stores announced its customers can enter to win free milk for a year on National Milk Day, Jan. 11. The contest can be entered with the purchase of Darigold milk and the use of Jacksons Let’s Go Rewards information at checkout.

Qualifying Darigold purchases include a gallon of milk at Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Utah locations and a 59-ounce carton at California stores.

In order to be eligible to win, customers must be Jacksons Let’s Go Rewards members. Loyalty customers gain access to special member offers, participate in punch card programs and earn stars on qualifying purchases.

This sweepstakes is only valid on National Milk Day, Jan. 11. A winner will be randomly selected from each state to receive one gallon of milk per week for a year.

“As a company with deep roots in the Northwest and surrounding states, we love to find opportunities to work with our retail partners in a way that gives something back to our valued customers,” said Duane Naluai, chief customer officer at Darigold. “What better way to do that than to celebrate National Milk Day by giving seven lucky Jacksons customers the chance to win free milk for a year?”

All Darigold milk is locally sourced from family farms across the Pacific Northwest and comes from cows that are never given the synthetic hormone rBST. A staple in households throughout the West, Darigold milk is a source of calcium and vitamin D and is also an option for meeting the recommended daily dairy consumption as outlined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“We are excited for the opportunity to gift seven lucky customers healthy, high-quality milk for a whole year with the help of our partners at Darigold,” said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. “It is a goal of ours to increase access to healthy food options in the communities we operate in. Milk is one of many fresh food options available at Jacksons.”

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station, the family-owned company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.