Lula Updates Brand

Lula Delivery announced that from now on it will be known as Lula Convenience to better communicate its messaging and usher in a new era of growth and development for the company and for the industry. The Lula brand should reflect the value it provides to retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and other stakeholders in the convenience supply chain.

For over two years, Lula has offered a convenient and unique last-mile delivery solution for stores across the country. Its platform provides tools and analytics to enrich the experiences of store owners and their shoppers. It now serves stores in all 50 states and Lula Stores have sold over 1 million items through the Lula Store Platform.

Its mission is and always has been to empower convenience retail stores with an all-encompassing platform that connects the world to them, allowing them to delight their customers locally and beyond.

With a strong emphasis on the convenience industry as a whole rather than just delivery, its aim is to embrace the very industry it’s helping to change as its own single, sovereign parent company. In addition to the new name, Lula is also introducing a new logo and a new domain name for its website.

Vision for 2023

In 2022, Lula’s team laid the foundation for a number of exciting developments that will launch in 2023. These initiatives will enable Lula Convenience to fully provide value to all members of the convenience supply chain, from manufacturer to shopper.

In 2023, Lula Convenience will expand its partnerships with convenience wholesalers to a national level, greatly benefiting both distributors and retailers within their respective networks. It will also execute partnerships with global brands and manufacturers to provide new ways for brands to promote products and engage with e-commerce shoppers. Furthermore, its commitment to empowering convenience retailers will remain unchanged in 2023. Through partnerships and integrations with major point-of-sale (POS) technology providers, one of its core priorities will be to maximize inventory and order efficiency in Lula Stores while reducing missed orders and cancellations.

These are just a taste of the many exciting developments coming next year. These milestones will not only grow and reinforce the value of the Lula Convenience brand, but strengthen the foundation of the industry as a whole.