NAG Conference Hosts Information Exchange Sessions

The 2023 NAG Conference will be held March 26-29 in Austin, Texas, at the JW Marriott Austin. The NAG Convenience is the convenience store industry’s premier event for networking, industry education and signature Information Exchanges.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning.

During the NAG Conference, there will be two information exchange sessions. The first session will take place on Monday, Mar. 27 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Non-competing retailers will be placed into groups to discuss the various business issues that are important to them today.

The second session will take place Tuesday, Mar. 28 from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., and retailers can select from several breakout discussions. The breakout discussions include:

Micro Stores, Food Trucks and Non-Traditional Locations

Human Resources: Attracting Top Talent

Tobacco, CBD and Cannabis in C-Stores

Foodservice: Diversifying the Menu

Leadership for Young Executives

Foodservice: What Retail Leaders Are Doing From Apps to Delivery

Growing Loyalty and Al Programs

Buying, Selling and Financing Options

