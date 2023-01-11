Parker’s Opens New Georgia Location

Parker’s recently opened a new c-store at 4440 Hwy. 17 in Guyton, Ga. Strategically positioned in a high-growth area of Effingham County, Parker’s 73rd retail store offers the company’s southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a wide range of convenience items.

The bright, inviting store design in Effingham County is a hybrid southern-inspired prototype offering a modern, contemporary glass-front exterior with a handsome brick facade and designer lighting. The expanded retail footprint features an optimized interior layout to maximize customer efficiency, with manned and self-checkout stations. The company’s sixth store in Effingham County also features porcelain walls and floors as well as sparkling restrooms designed with upscale amenities and high-end materials.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Effingham County to meet the growing demand for Parker’s Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We have big plans to grow in Effingham County and will open a number of new stores in the area in the coming years.”

The newest Parker’s Kitchen in Guyton, Ga., offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store also has regular and diesel fueling positions as well as high-flow diesel and parking for commercial trucks.

A wide range of Parker’s Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work. In addition, Parker’s gives back to communities where stores are located through the company’s Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.