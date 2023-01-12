Stinker Implements Retail Intelligence Platform

Stinker Stores has selected AccuStore to implement a retail intelligence platform.

Based in Clearwater, Fla., AccuStore is the result of more than 40 years of helping retailers gain store-level intelligence to enhance operations, marketing, facilities, management, loss prevention and human resources.

The package includes a survey of all stores in January and February, in advance of the launch of the software platform, to provide Stinker Stores with detailed store profile data to drive strong executions. AccuStore will also test Virtual Store Walkthroughs with Stinker Stores, which is easily accessible through the platform. These environmental 3D surveys make complete digital records that can be used for branding audits, planning renovations, personnel training and more.

GSP Retail, the parent company of AccuStore, will also be providing all print and marketing needs for Stinker Stores convenience store locations.

“AccuStore’s data-driven approach to increase visibility in stores across many departments makes a significant impact on execution and operations,” said Jennifer Williams, vice president of AccuStore. “More than 100 retailers have implemented AccuStore-powered distributions to eliminate waste and ensure sustainability.”

Founded in 1936, Stinker Stores has 110 locations throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming. Based on community values and unmatched customer service, Stinker has remained a local favorite for almost a century. Stinker’s purpose is to “Make our world a better place — one employee, one customer and one community at a time, by being a bright spot in the lives we touch.”