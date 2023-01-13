Parker’s Opens Site With Lowcountry-Inspired Design

Parker’s recently opened a new c-store at 5 Oliver Ct. in Bluffton, S.C. Strategically positioned along the Bluffton Parkway, the company’s 74th retail store offers the company’s southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka and Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Miles helped cut the ribbon at a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 11.

The bright, inviting store design in Bluffton, S.C., is a brand-new lowcountry-inspired prototype offering a modern, contemporary glass-front façade with lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting. The expanded retail footprint at the company’s sixth store in Bluffton, S.C., features an optimized interior layout to maximize efficiency for customers, with manned as well as self-check-out stations. Parker’s currently operates 30 locations in South Carolina and gives back to communities where stores are located through the company’s Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Bluffton, S.C. to meet the growing demand for Parker’s Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items in Beaufort County,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We always want to expand in the path of growth, and we believe Bluffton is one of the hottest areas in the country.”

The newest Parker’s Kitchen in Bluffton, S.C., offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store also has 12 regular and diesel fueling positions and four marine fuel positions.

A wide range of Parker’s Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.