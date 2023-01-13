QuikTrip Opens Travel Center in Tennessee

QuikTrip (QT) announced the opening of a new remote travel center in Chattanooga, Tenn. After opening 11 new travel centers in 2022, the retailer will continue to expand throughout 2023 with new locations across the country.

The first customers were greeted on the opening day of business Jan. 12, at 312 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, Tenn., 37419. The travel center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. The travel center has room to service 18 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote travel center in Chattanooga. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “The travel center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Chattanooga, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QT’s new store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT distribution center for access to fresh food.

For decades people have looked to QT for an on-the-go snack or sandwich. The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snacks, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.

Chattanooga, Tenn., customers can enjoy the full line of QT snacks, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Chattanooga, Tenn., travel center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats. QT Kitchen’s customer favorites include warm, soft pretzels, X-large pizzas, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900-plus stores in 16 states.