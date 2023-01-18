M-PACT to Begin April 4

The 2023 M-PACT event will offer education and insight to the c-store industry in the Midwest, to be held April 4-6 at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

M-PACT, the annual Midwest Fuel and Convenience Trade Show, announced it will hold its 21st yearly event April 4–6 at the Indianapolis Convention Center. The regional trade show will feature all the latest products and services in its massive exhibit hall, as well as insightful education to meet the needs of today’s diverse fuel and convenience supply chain. The M-PACT Show is a collaboration of the four state energy marketer associations from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, and the event hosts thousands of attendees from across the region.

This year, the opening General Session on April 5 will feature Lori Buss-Stillman, NACS vice president of research and education, and Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst of Oil Price Information Service (OPIS). Together, these speakers will provide insights and vision for attendees at every level of the organization to help teams move forward effectively during these ever-changing times.

Buss-Stillman will share state of the industry research that will help retailers best utilize technology in the consumer experience for growth and engagement, while Cinquegrana will delve into the trends to watch and offer insights into how to make 2023 a good year for an organization.

“Winning with today’s convenience-minded shopper is all about connecting with them on a deeper level. It’s about understanding who they are, what matters most to them, and using that knowledge to deliver meaningful experiences that keep them coming back time and time again,” said Buss-Stillman. “I am looking forward to returning to M-PACT and sharing my passion for and excitement about the unique opportunities convenience retail has to win the hearts and loyalty of consumers.”

M-PACT is focused on providing attendees a well-rounded educational experience. With motivating speakers, pre-event training from Federated Insurance, networking opportunities, state and brand meetings and education in five focus areas — Retail, Wholesale, C-Store Managers, Innovation and Equipment & Environmental — there is something for everyone.

“We are very intentional each year to program education and networking events around the trade show hours so attendees do not have to choose between the two” said Brian Clark, KPMA executive director. “That said, it’s a very good idea to bring a team of individuals to ensure your company can see all there is to see. Providing a regional experience of this size is truly the most cost-effective way to learn from so many exhibitors and educational offerings.”

Exhibitor information, sponsorships and attendee registration are available today.

