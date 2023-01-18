NAG 2023 to Discuss Exclusive Convenience Experience Research

The 2023 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference, which will be held on March 26-29 in Austin, Texas, announced the topic of its third burning issue. On Tuesday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the NAG 2023 conference will discuss the findings from the Convenience Experience Report.

The research for the report was done by NAG and Bluedot to learn exactly what Americans think about convenience stores and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) today, and what drives their behavior, sentiment and loyalty.

The findings will offer a glimpse into the current customer experience, how digital and mobile solutions influence customers, as well as expectations for the convenience stores of the future across key categories, such as foodservice, fuel, snacking and tobacco.

The speakers for this issue are Nate Brazier, president and chief operating officer for Stinker Stores, and Judy Chan, vice president of Bluedot.

Attendees can register here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.