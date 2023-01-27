Kum & Go Partners With Hot Sauce Brand

Kum & Go offers Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce on kitchen condiment racks in all of its c-stores, as well as in its "hot buffalo chicken" and "brisket taco" bowls.

Kum & Go teamed up with Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce to bring something new to convenience customers. These Des Moines, Iowa-based companies found commonality in their missions to bring their communities delicious food, while doing good along the way.

“Our brand is about family, rooted with love, and creating delicious foods. With K&G’s innovative culinary goals to bring a fresh perspective on cuisine, it made perfect sense for our two brands to collaborate and bring delicious umami flavor with the perfect amount of heat to a new space,” said Taufeek Shah, CEO at Lola’s.

Lola’s, started in August 2015, began with a family recipe which Shah’s mother entrusted to him. After sharing with others, demand grew. Starting out at the local farmer’s market quickly grew into national distribution.

Customers can find Lola’s Hot Sauce in all Kum & Go locations, featured on kitchen condiment racks to personalize their menu items. Customers in Des Moines, Iowa; Little Rock, Ark.; and Omaha, Neb., can find Lola’s Hot Sauce featured in Kum & Go’s “hot buffalo chicken” and “brisket taco” bowls featured on their new, fresh, made-to-order menu.

“Our new menu was inspired by the realization that a lot of fast, convenient food in the market isn’t always fresh or different,” said Tracy Ging, chief marketing officer at Kum & Go. “We’re challenging the conventions of what convenience store food is by focusing on fast, fresh and unique, crave-able menu items. We use a lot of creative flavors and toppings in our new menu, and Lola’s is the perfect partner for Kum & Go, adding the perfect kick. Their Iowa roots and commitment to communities made this local partnership an easy decision for us.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.