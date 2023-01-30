Weigel’s Updates POP Plan

GSP's point-of-purchase plan for Weigel’s includes store-specific kits that reduce wasted print materials, shipping costs and fuel needed in the fulfillment process.

Weigel’s has selected GSP to provide point-of-purchase (POP) marketing and management at the chain’s 73 stores.

GSP was selected for the ability to deliver store-specific POP to each Weigel’s, all located within 125 miles of its corporate headquarters in Powell, Tenn. Weigel’s family-owned dairy business dates back 92 years.

“Our shoppers have enjoyed their favorites from the dairy cooler for decades,” said Nicholas Triantafellou, director of marketing and merchandising at Weigel’s. “They now rely on us for so much more…locally sourced baked goods, fair trade coffee from organic family farms and freshly prepared meals right from our stores. Conveying these values helps keep our customers returning.”

“Weigel’s has built a giant reputation for customer responsiveness and service in their stores, especially in the dairy category where the company has its roots,” said Kevin Farley, CEO at GSP. “We’re pleased that GSP can help them find new opportunities to share their voice with their shoppers.”

Weigel’s is a family owned and operated East Tennessee business. Weigel’s operates 73 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.