Ambitious C-Store Chain Opens Chicagoland Store

The new c-store in Riverwoods, Ill., opened on Feb. 3 and features amenities such as self-checkout, an on-site kitchen and bean-to-cup coffee.

Thorntons opened its newest Chicagoland store — and the first in Riverwoods, Ill. — on Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. The company now operates a total of 88 stores in Illinois, 68 of which are in Chicagoland.

This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.69 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

16 auto fueling positions

The grand opening celebration was on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests who entered the new store received a Thorntons gift card which they could immediately scan at the register to determine the value. One lucky guest won a $1,000 gift card.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Thorntons leadership presented Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation. This contribution was in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary.