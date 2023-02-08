Maverik Offers Limited-Time Valentine’s Day Doughnut

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop's Valentine's Day doughnut is available at its c-stores starting Feb. 13.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop announced it will offer its customers a limited-time “Heart-filled” Valentine’s Day doughnut for $1.99 in celebration of the day of love and affection. The doughnut can serve as a nice surprise for loved ones, family, friends or co-workers.

Those in for a sweet treat can visit their local Maverik starting Feb. 13 to pick up the heart-shaped, raspberry-filled, fluffy, iced, sprinkle doughnut while supplies last. The special doughnut will accompany Maverik’s standard collection of preservative-free, fresh pastries and baked goods served throughout the day across all stores in 12 western states.

In partnership with Madbrook, Maverik’s doughnut partner celebrated for its unique creations, the convenience store brand regularly features a wide variety of doughnuts. Staples include cake doughnuts, bars, fritters and more. Maverik fans also rave over exclusive baked recipes such as the selection of muffin flavors, cinnamon rolls, Pink Sugar Cookie and Peanut Butter Bars.

To find more deals on Maverik’s BonFire fresh-made food like gourmet burritos, sandwiches and pizzas, as well as great values on fuel, drinks and snacks, guests can use their Adventure Club Nitro card by becoming a Maverik Adventure Club loyalty member today.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.