Love’s Travel Stops Offers New Discount

Love’s Travel Stops has announced its new 10-cent auto fuel discount. The discount, which customers can redeem on the Love’s Connect app, is now available at Love’s locations in 40 states through April 30.

“As the leader in Highway Hospitality, we continue to focus on providing more value to meet customers’ needs,” said Francie Koop, director of customer and brand strategy for Love’s. “The 10-cent discount on gasoline and auto diesel is an extension of savings that have been available to professional drivers through the Love’s Express billing card, and we’re excited to continue to give customers more reasons to choose Love’s.”

The discount is available through the Love’s Connect app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once customers set up an account on the app, they can access their barcode and scan it at the pump or enter the barcode number when paying to save.

Customers can also use the Love’s Connect App to get the best deals on their favorite snacks, drinks and fresh food at Love’s locations.

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.