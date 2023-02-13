Quality Mart Introduces Online Ordering and Delivery

Quality Mart has rolled out its first online ordering and delivery with the help of SWIPEBY.

SWIPEBY offers a customizable 360-degree direct ordering platform with added features for customer convenience.

“We’re excited to offer an added level of convenience for our customers with the help of SWIPEBY,” said Sam Metzler, senior vice president with Quality Oil Co., the parent company of Quality Mart. “Customers can order ahead for delivery or at the pump while they are filling their tank. Then, we’ll prepare their order so they can grab it and go. This is an added level of convenience that we think will help us stand out from the competition and make our customers even more satisfied.”

Signs, a QR code and a video at the pumps will let customers know how easy it is to place an order they can pick up on their commute or have delivered to their home or office.

The 95-year-old parent company, Quality Oil, is making a statement to others in the industry by partnering with a startup in online ordering and delivery to make its customers’ experience one of the best in the business. SWIPEBY is a proven ordering platform for the restaurant industry that has been adapted for other business types, such as liquor stores and c-stores, to take back ownership of off-premises purchasing.

“It is pretty clear that the trend toward greater demand for ordering and delivery due to societal and convenience issues is pushing us to think broader and more outside the box in terms of our type of retail technology,” said Carl Turner, SWIPEBY’s CEO and founder. “There are so many applications for it, and we feel these pilots with convenience store chains will say a lot to the market. We are excited about working with Quality Mart and creating an innovative solution for other independent c-stores.”

“We have always believed in providing our customers with the best possible products and the highest level of service each and every time,” said Metzler. “With this ordering and delivery capability, we are hoping to take customer satisfaction to a whole new level.”

Quality Mart is offering online ordering using the SWIPEBY platform at five stores in Winston-Salem, N.C. Delivery is available within a 20-mile radius. Customers can also order ahead or at the pump and pick up their orders at the Quality Mart counter for even greater convenience.

Quality Oil Co. owns gas stations and convenience stores under the brand names of Quality Mart, Quality Plus and GOGAS, in addition to propane, fuel oil, real estate and hospitality. Founded in 1929, Quality Oil is headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and has gas stations and convenience stores throughout the Southeast.