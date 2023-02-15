EV Network Operators to Expand Public Access

The White House announced new steps being taken to expand a nationwide electric vehicle charging network, including efforts from Tesla, bp and others.

The Biden-Harris administration announced new progress it has made in establishing a reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging network. These steps will help the United States meet President Biden’s goals of building a national network of 500,000 EV chargers and having EVs make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030,

The recent actions include the Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Department of Energy, finalizing new standards to make charging EVs convenient and reliable; finalizing plans where, effective immediately, all EV chargers funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law must be built in the United States; and more.

Network operators are accelerating the buildout of coast-to-coast EV charging networks in response to the Biden-Harris administration’s actions on EVs.

For the first time, Tesla will open a portion of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024.

To accelerate the adoption of EVs, Hertz and bp announced their intention to build out a national network of EV fast charging infrastructure.

Pilot Co., General Motors and EVgo have partnered to build a coast-to-coast network of 2,000 high power 350 kiloWatt fast chargers at Pilot and Flying J travel centers along American highways.

TravelCenters of America (TA) and Electrify America will offer EV charging at select TA and Petro locations. Their goal is installing approximately 1,000 EV chargers at 200 locations along major highways over the next five years.

Many others companies are aiding the EV effort, as well.