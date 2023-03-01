Neon Marketplace Offers Local Goods

Neon Marketplace partnered with Mable to bring local items such as seed and oat bars, energy bites and more to its c-stores.

Neon Marketplace partnered with Mable to bring locally and regionally made specialty items to Neon stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Mable is a Boston-based wholesale platform representing over 3,000 emerging, better-for-you food brands with a drop ship model.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Mable,” said Lisa Ritacco, category manager, Neon Marketplace. “Neon was founded to redefine convenience and adding this lineup of products that are not only locally made, but are made with care by people with a story, whether they are military veterans or female entrepreneurs, furthers that mission and perfectly complements our elevated food and beverage offerings.”

Customers at Neon’s Express Marketplace locations in Middletown, R.I., and Portsmouth, R.I., stores can expect to see a selection of Mable’s innovative brands, while the custom displays installed at the Neon Marketplace locations in Providence, R.I., and Warwick, R.I., and in Seekonk, Mass., will feature a full offering of more than 30 products, including: the veteran-owned 13 Stars Hot Sauce from Warren, R.I.; 88 Acres seed and oat bars from Dorchester, Mass.; AMG Snacks’ energy bites from Boston; ethically sourced and women-owned Bixby Chocolate from Rockland, Maine; Brewer’s Crackers from Somerville, Mass.; Field Trip Snacks from Westport, Conn.; Klara’s Gourmet Cookies from Lee, Mass.; Nuts ‘N More high protein peanut butter singles snacks from East Providence, R.I.; and Popette of Pendulum smoothie lollipops from Pawtucket, R.I.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends and neighbors at Neon Marketplace to upscale the c-store experience!” said Arik Keller, founder and CEO, Mable. “No one should have to sacrifice quality for convenience. As soon as we first connected, it was clear there were many synergies between our two companies making it a no brainer. We applaud Neon for their commitment to supporting local, better-for-you brands and are thrilled to help our brands connect with New Englanders on the road everywhere.”

Neon Marketplace offers a full array of breakfast options, including pastries, freshly made-to-order egg sandwiches, artisan coffee and lattes; artisan hand-pressed Roman-style pizzas developed in conjunction with James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Schlow; hand-made grinders and sandwiches; a variety of salads; snacks; and all-natural lemonade and fresh-brewed iced tea, fountain and cooler drinks.

Neon is a proprietary brand of Procaccianti Cos., a private real estate investment and services firm with more than six decades of experience owning and operating retail, hospitality, commercial and other forms of investment real estate.