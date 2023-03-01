Refuel Relaunches Mobile App

The new Refuel Market Rewards app is user-friendly and powered by the Rovertown app platform, featuring integrations that include the Paytronix customer management platform.

Refuel has relaunched its mobile app with an enhanced digital customer experience and new capabilities for charitable initiatives.

Refuel released its new app in the fourth quarter of 2022, receiving over 100,000 loyalty sign-ups in just four months. Keeping in line with Refuel’s dedication to social responsibility in its communities, members can spend 1,000 reward points to donate $1 to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Refuel’s official charity partner.

“Here at Refuel, we aim to provide convenience, quality, family and growth. This launch is an extension of that commitment,” said Mark Jordan, CEO of Refuel. “Customers expect high-quality experiences when shopping and fueling at our stores, and this program deepens our engagement and connection with them.”

The new Refuel Market Rewards app is user-friendly and powered by the Rovertown app platform, featuring integrations that include the Paytronix customer management platform. It engages customers with relevant discounts and promotions. Customers visiting Refuel or Double Quick locations can register for instant access to exclusive member pricing and fuel discounts while earning points to be later redeemed for free items.

“We have a perfect harmony of solutions,” said Abigail Cerra, senior manager of innovation and brand marketing at Refuel. “We’re growing quickly, and we needed platforms to support us in furthering our mobile operations. Rovertown and Paytronix have been essential partners in this effort.”

This harmonious partnership allows Refuel to leverage data to deliver registered members personalized and relevant experiences. While Refuel serves a variety of communities, the only thing that will never vary is customers can always expect an experience built on investment in technology and innovative stores.

“With this launch, Refuel is answering the call from a market that wants modern apps with substance,” said Jeffry Harrison, co-founder and president of Rovertown. “By providing customizability and integrations with Refuel’s vendors of choice, Rovertown is proud to help Refuel break new ground on what shoppers can expect from their stores.”

“Building strong customer relationships starts with having the right technologies in place to meet shoppers where they are,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “People expect personalized experiences, like what Refuel is creating. That starts with having a strong loyalty program that keeps guests coming back and learns their preferences to help get them the right message at the right time.”