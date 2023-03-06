Sheppard Enhances the Tobacco Backbar

As restrictions and regulations continue to pour in for tobacco, Victoria Sheppard continues to enhance sales behind the front counter.

2022 and the beginning of 2023 have been challenging for the tobacco and cannabidiol (CBD) categories.

From flavored tobacco bans to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) trying to find a new way to regulate the use of CBD in food and supplements, these two categories can’t seem to catch a break.

However, Victoria Sheppard, category manager for tobacco and CBD at Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, which operates 608 locations in 41 states, is taking on these challenges while boosting sales.

CStore Decisions is recognizing Sheppard as a Category Management Leader for her expertise and ability to enhance the area behind the counter, her commitment to teamwork and motivation to attract more customers to the tobacco backbar.

Sheppard has been with Love’s Travel Stops for over 19 years. She got her big break in the industry as a sandwich artist at Subway. Sheppard made her way through every Love’s Travel Stops position before becoming general manager at a Love’s location. Eventually, she was offered a position in merchandising, where she found her niche in the tobacco category.

Sheppard was the first category manager for tobacco at Love’s and helped develop the role into what it is today.

Now as category manager of CBD and tobacco, Sheppard is responsible for overseeing tobacco items with a main focus on Love’s smaller community stores. While Love’s doesn’t currently offer CBD products, if and when the time comes, Sheppard will be responsible for spearheading the category.

“Some of my current responsibilities are setting and exceeding our budgets, finding new products, operational efficiencies and finding ways to get the best value for customers,” said Sheppard.

Behind The Counter

When it comes to managing the tobacco backbar at Love’s Travel Stops, Sheppard must grapple with frequent changes due to ongoing regulatory mandates.

“Legal issues and restrictions within the categories have always been a challenge,” said Sheppard. “We see flavor bans monthly down to the county levels and must have the plans in place in case they pass.”

Still, she is constantly making sure she puts her company values and culture first while making customers happy at the same time.

“One of the additional challenges with my categories and Love’s is making sure we align with our company values and culture and making sure we put the right image in front of our customers,” said Sheppard.

While Love’s isn’t offering CBD due to legal concerns, Sheppard said she believes CBD could have a small role to play in convenience stores in the future.

“It must be the right product that the demographic of the area is looking for,” said Sheppard. “Follow the three Rs of marketing with the products, and they will do well.”

Company Growth

Sheppard has accomplished a lot to make the category at Love’s what it is today, and she also enjoys seeing her coworkers and the company grow and succeed.

“People are the key to success for any company. To be able to watch everyone evolve personally and professionally is a wonderful experience,” said Sheppard.

Overall, Sheppard is looking forward to continuing to elevate the tobacco backbar.

“I want to make this space pop,” said Sheppard. “This will help the overall appearance of the store and create a safe, well-maintained and lit experience to the counter for the customer.”