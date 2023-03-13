Parker’s Debuts New Rewards App

Parker’s recently launched a new Parker’s Rewards app that offers an improved user-friendly design, added security and a more personalized customer experience. The free app is available for download through the App Store or Google Play.

“Our Parker’s Rewards app has been extremely popular with customers and now offers a number of upgraded features designed to ensure a frictionless checkout experience and increased security,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re committed to staying on the leading edge of mobile app technology to make life easier, safer and more convenient for our customers.”

With the new Parker’s Rewards app, customers can still order Parker’s Kitchen food on their mobile devices. They can pay at the pump by entering a PIN code and confirming their location without touching a keypad or interacting with team members and other customers inside the store. Additional planned features for iPhone and Android mobile users include games, clubs and special curated content for customers.

“We plan to offer fun new ways for Parker’s Rewards members to earn more rewards points than ever,” said Parker’s Loyalty and Brand Manager Nick Hand. “Our latest enhancements include more personalized offerings and messaging, as well as faster access to our current discounts and promotions. Our goal is to understand and engage with our customers at a new level.”

Since the launch of the Parker’s Rewards proprietary app technology in 2016, Parker’s has been a pioneer in contactless payment in the convenience store industry. The company’s GPS-enabled technology consistently earns rave reviews from Parker’s Rewards loyalty program members.

With the Parker’s Rewards app, customers earn one Rewards points for every $1 they spend inside the store. Once they reach 25 points, Parker’s Rewards members can redeem points for a 10-cent per gallon discount on fuel. Points can be saved or stacked for up to a $1 discount per gallon, up to 25 gallons.

The popular Parker’s Rewards app also makes life easier beyond the pump with mobile ordering available for Parker’s Kitchen breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items. Customers can place their order on the Parker’s Rewards app and select a pickup time, allowing customers to bypass the line and limit touch points without compromising food quality, freshness or taste.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.