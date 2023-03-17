NRS Joins Out of Home Network With PerView

NRS joins a growing number of Out of Home (OOH) media buyers and sellers using PerView for reach, frequency and impression measurement.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) announced that it is now leveraging the Place Exchange PerView offering to deliver reach, frequency and impression measurement for its entire network of over 22,000 Digital Out of Home (DOOH) displays.

Place Exchange’s PerView measurement solution, developed in line with the OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines, offer media owners like NRS the ability to measure display-level reach, frequency and hourly impressions for both digital and static displays across all OOH venues and formats, regardless of whether they are sold programmatically or direct. Importantly, PerView provides media owners with a dynamic, up-to-date measurement that updates frequently with real-world changes in consumer traffic.

“PerView gives us an evolving view of measurement at the individual screen level,” said Eli Korn, chief operating officer of National Retail Solutions. “We now have dynamic measures of reach, frequency and impressions — both in aggregate and for different consumer segments — allowing us to better plan, sell and manage our inventory against the needs of our buyers.”

“We built PerView to address the challenges that buyers and sellers were experiencing in obtaining reliable, up-to-date measures of reach, frequency and impressions across different OOH venues and formats,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange. “We’re excited to see how the adoption of this product by NRS and others has helped to scale spending in OOH, both through programmatic and direct channels.”

National Retail Solutions operates a POS terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.