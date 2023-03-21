Do I need a Panic Alarm in an Independent Retail Store?

Having a panic alarm system in an independent retail store is of paramount importance. It is a way to ensure that your customers, employees, and yourself are safe in the event of an emergency. A panic alarm is a device that, when activated, silently sends a signal to the police or other emergency services alerting them to the potential danger.

A panic alarm system is designed to be easy to use, provide a quick response time, and provide the protection needed in an emergency situation, said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS).

Customer and Employee Safety

The first and most important reason for having a panic alarm system in an independent retail store is to provide protection for both customers and employees. It is a way to ensure that everyone is safe in the event of an emergency. This can be especially important if the store is located in a high-crime area. Having a panic alarm system can help reduce the risk of theft, assault, and other dangerous situations.

Crime Deterrence

Another reason for having a panic alarm system in an independent retail store is to help deter criminals. “This safety feature is best when paired with surveillance cameras throughout the store as well as signage clearly informing the public that they are being monitored,” Katz said. “Potential criminals need to be made aware that their activities are being monitored and that their actions could lead to serious consequences. A panic alarm system in tandem with security cameras can additionally help to prevent cases of shoplifting and other unlawful activities.”

Cut Insurance Premium Costs

Having a panic alarm system in an independent retail store is also a way to save money in the long run. “This is because a panic alarm system can help to reduce the cost of insurance premiums. Insurance companies typically offer discounts to businesses that are equipped with panic alarm systems, as this helps to reduce the risk of theft and other criminal activities,” Katz said.

Customer Reassurance

Finally, having a panic alarm system in an independent retail store can help to make customers feel more comfortable. “Knowing that the store is equipped with a panic alarm system can make customers feel more secure, as they know that help is nearby in the event of an emergency,” Katz said. “This can help to create a more pleasant shopping experience for customers, which can ultimately lead to increased sales and customer loyalty.”

A POS Panic Alarm Button? YES – REALLY!

Traditional panic alarms are often located under the counter. A cashier would have to be extremely cautious with reaching under there to activate the alarm. Perpetrators know that a cashier can only call for help by “reaching down” and might render this impossible by requiring the employee to “keep their hands in the air.”

Luckily, Katz said, technology has advanced and today’s POS systems are offering more than just cash register benefits – Some may offer a built-in emergency call button. On the NRS POS, for example, the silent panic alarm button is craftily located on the cashier touchscreen, and a long hold on a button alerts local police for help. A criminal with a weapon in hand won’t even know that the button is being activated.

Train Your Staff

Whether utilizing a conventional panic alarm button or one on a technologically advanced point of sale system, it’s critical that a store owner take the time to properly train each employee – and offer regular refresher training – on emergency protocols in the store. Every employee needs to be intuitively familiar with where the panic alarm button is located, and how to activate it in an emergency.

“Overall, having a panic alarm system in an independent retail store is essential. It is a way to ensure that customers, employees, and yourself are protected in the event of an emergency,” Katz concluded. “It is also a way to deter criminals, save money on insurance premiums, and make customers feel more secure. Having a panic alarm system in an independent retail store is an important part of running a successful business.”