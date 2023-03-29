RATIONAL Named Factory of the Year

The company has been a regular award winner at one of Europe's most prestigious industry competitions.

RATIONAL has been given the award for “Factory of the Year 2023” by a jury of renowned experts from the industry. The decision was made based on the fact that the production facility in Landsberg successfully faced diverse challenges and showed a resilient supply chain, increased sustainability and recruitment of skilled workers.

In recent years, RATIONAL has been a regular award winner in one of Europe’s most prestigious industry competitions. This year, the company was the overall winner.

For over 30 years, companies have been competing against the best of the best to show how they are one step ahead of the rest. For RATIONAL, the jury identified the secret to the company’s success was in its continuous development process, long-standing supplier relationships and the independent work of each employee.

“We simply try to have a more emotional take on everything,” said Peter Wiedemann, chief operational officer of RATIONAL.

On the second day of the conference, participants were able to see the winner’s production facility for themselves. During a factory tour lasting several hours, the RATIONAL team explained the reasons behind its success as a global market leader.

The management consultancy, Kearny, organized the competition together with SV Events. The winners were selected in two stages. In the first stage, the participating companies had to complete a detailed questionnaire on all aspects along the value chain. Based on these key figures, a top group was identified and then visited by an audit team in a second stage.

The RATIONAL Group is a world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 1,100 people in Germany and a total of over 2,300 worldwide.