Casey’s Acquires DeliMart Stores in Iowa

Casey’s has recently acquired five DeliMart stores in Iowa City, Iowa. The DeliMart stores officially closed on March 25. DeliMart employees will be offered a role at Casey’s, according to a report from The Gazette.

Casey’s continues to expand with a total of 2,472 stores in 16 states, with 12 acquisitions so far in 2023, as stated by Casey’s third quarter results.

John and Frank Moreland opened the first DeliMart location in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1985. A couple of years later, the brothers opened another store. Soon after, four more stores and a car wash opened, putting the store total to six. However, one location was sold, leaving four DeliMarts in Iowa City, Iowa, and one in Coralville, Iowa.

“To make a long story short, we decided to build a convenience store so he could run it,” John Moreland said of his younger brother.

The Gazette report also stated Frank Moreland bought the stores from his brother in 2005, and in November of 2021, Frank Moreland, the majority owner in the business, died from complications of COVID-19.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, doughnuts and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.