Maverik to Celebrate National Burrito Day

On April 6, Maverik customers can receive half off on BonFire burritos when using their Nitro loyalty card.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop announced it will celebrate National Burrito Day with a deal offering customers half off all burritos on April 6 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. when they use a Nitro loyalty card (limit 10 per customer). Maverik will also load 1,000 Nitro customers with a free burrito on their digital app. Guests can check their app on April 6 to determine if they received a burrito on Maverik.

Available across all stores in 12 western states, customers can grab a breakfast burrito made with tater tots, scrambled eggs and a variety of premium ingredients that come in varieties such as Chorizo (called Chorcheezo at Maverik), country sausage and smoked bacon. Customers can also go for the M.O.A.B. (Mother of All Burritos) with vast servings of Black Forrest ham, smoked bacon, sausage, eggs and tater tots. Lunch burritos offer a flavorful and substantial meal for on the go packed into an 11-inch tortilla with choices, including beefy cheese, steak and potato, and buffalo chicken ranch.

Maverik’s premium, hardwood smoked meats will be available for a limited time and featured in enticing burrito options. The Burnt Ends Breakfast Burrito with burnt ends, eggs, potatoes, cheese and sauce, and Burnt Ends & Tots Burrito with burnt ends, potatoes, cheese and sauce, will showcase the high-quality meats prepared with natural hardwood slow smoking, the richest smoky flavors, texture and natural juices.

The half-off BonFire burrito deal will be extended to Maverik Adventure Club loyalty members that present an upgraded Nitro card at the time of purchase, limit of 10 per customer. To become an Adventure Club Nitro member, customers can download the Maverik app and join the club. Guests can find their closest Maverik store by visiting the Maverik website. Customers signing up for Nitro on April 6 will receive a free Bonfire burrito loaded to their Adventure Club account, which must be redeemed before receiving the half-off National Burrito Day offer.

The free burrito offer will be provided to randomly selected registered Maverik Nitro loyalty members.

Also, most Maverik stores across 12 states are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will stay open regular hours on Easter.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks.