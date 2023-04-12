Hunt Brothers Pizza Expands to Western New York

Hunt Brothers Pizza announced that it is now available in western New York where, together with its distribution partner TBHC Delivers, it will provide convenience store operators the opportunity to offer hot, made-to-order pizza at an exceptional value.

“For more than 30 years, the Hunt family has cherished and prioritized their relationships with c-store partners,” said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza director of marketing. “We’re excited to expand our footprint, develop new relationships in New York and be a blessing to new communities.”

Since its founding in 1991 by brothers Don, Charlie, Jim and Lonnie Hunt, the family-run company has grown to more than 9,000 store locations across the country. C-stores that partner with Hunt Brothers Pizza offer consumers a renewed focus on satisfaction with the promise of familiar flavors, quality ingredients and low prices. Offerings like All Toppings No Extra Charge and the grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza are staples in the branded pizza program’s success, leading c-stores to high profit margins through favorable and convenient options.

C-store owners that partner with Hunt Brothers Pizza benefit from logistics and marketing support that helps owners succeed and maintain substantial returns on investment. Together with dedicated account managers, or pizza professionals, Hunt Brothers Pizza provides a customizable implementation to fit a store’s footprint, ongoing staff training and free marketing materials to promote various offerings, such as limited-time offers, throughout the year.

“Hunt Brothers Pizza stood out to us initially because the quality of the pizza was much better than anything else we tried,” said Maggie Walker, owner of Village Mart in Marysville, Ohio. “From the start, we felt their support and commitment to our success on a personal level, not just a pizza level, and we always feel like we have a direct line to our team.”

Businesses in western New York interested in partnering with Hunt Brothers Pizza can visit huntbrotherspizza.com/NewYork.

