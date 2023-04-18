Big Red Stores Rebrand to Circle K Starts

Rebranding work for Big Red Stores has officially begun at 44 locations across Arkansas now that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. finalized its acquisition of the chain as of April 17.

“We are very pleased to be expanding across Arkansas and welcoming Big Red’s great team members into our family as we raise the Circle K banner at these high-quality locations,” said Trey Powell, vice president of operations — Gulf Coast business unit, Circle K. “We’re looking forward to introducing our new customers to the great offerings and exciting programs that make Circle K a leading destination for convenience and mobility.”

The Circle K rebranding will continue through April 23 and may require brief closures as work is completed. The stores have been incorporated into Circle K’s Gulf Coast business unit, which is based in Pensacola, Fla., and oversees locations across Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Couche-Tard operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and has a large presence in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Ireland, Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.