EG America Raises $627,000 for the American Red Cross

EG America customers could donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing at its c-stores for the American Red Cross.

EG America announced it has raised $627,000 in its most recent fundraising campaign for the American Red Cross. During the month of March, guests were able to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing at checkout, with all proceeds going to support the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross.

“We’re honored to partner with organizations that are making a considerable impact on the communities we serve,” said Caroline Taitelbaum, president of EG America. “Reaching $4.1 million in charitable giving dollars since 2020 is a significant milestone for us as we strive to make meaningful contributions to the wonderful organizations with which we partner. This would not be possible without the generosity of our guests, who we cannot thank enough for supporting these causes alongside us.”

The American Red Cross fundraiser brings the total money raised for partner organizations to $4.1 million since 2020. Over the past three years, EG America stores, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill, provided guests an opportunity to donate to select partner organizations.

“We are tremendously grateful to EG America. Not only did EG invite customers to support our life-saving work, all 10 EG brands recognized our amazing volunteers coast to coast during March is Red Cross Month. Trained Red Cross volunteers are a lifeline to people in need everywhere and every day in America,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer of the American Red Cross.

Since 2020, EG America has raised:

$1,000,000 for the American Cancer Society for life-saving programs, research and services that help patients and families impacted by cancer

$563,000 for the United Way, whose efforts work to advance youth development and provide educational resources in partnership with local nonprofits

$1,986,000 for Disabled American Veterans. DAV connects injured and ill veterans to the full range of benefits available to them, including employment opportunities, transportation to medical appointments and assistance during times of disaster.

$627,000 for the American Red Cross, supporting the urgent needs of its humanitarian mission to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands.