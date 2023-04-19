GetGo Sells Four Indianapolis Locations

These four GetGo c-stores were sold to an unnamed buyer, and bp will remain at the sites.

GetGo Café + Market closed four of its locations in Indianapolis, selling its assets to an undisclosed buyer, according to News 8. These stations are:

2102 N. Post Road

6279 W. 38th St.

St. 1545 E. 38th St.

St. 5585 Georgetown Road

bp will remain at the stations, which will soon reopen, based on an email sent to News 8.

The stores faced “unique challenges” that eventually caused GetGo to sell them, the email also stated. GetGo had difficulty maintaining its “high standards and our food-first approach.”

Most team members transferred to other GetGo locations in the surrounding areas.

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.