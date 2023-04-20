H-E-B Launches Fresh Bites Brand

H-E-B has introduced its new Fresh Bites brand, which provides customers with more fresh options such as produce, prepared food and convenient meal options.

On April 17, the first H-E-B Fresh Bites opened at a new convenience store location adjacent to the Leander, Texas, H-E-B on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, which also features the company’s second True Texas Tacos restaurant. Additionally, the H-E-B convenience store in Lytle, Texas, is currently undergoing renovations and will introduce the Fresh Bites brand when work is complete in the coming weeks. The Lytle location, which remains operational during renovations, also will include a True Texas Tacos restaurant.

With the opening of the Leander location, H-E-B has 12 convenience stores throughout Texas. Starting this year, the company will continue its plans to update the layout of the remaining convenience stores to the H-E-B Fresh Bites brand, with many also including a True Texas Tacos. No plans or timelines have been set for updates to the other locations.

For on-the-go convenience, H-E-B Fresh Bites will offer customers an array of fresh options that go beyond offerings usually found at a traditional convenience store. H-E-B Fresh Bites locations will feature several refrigerated cases stocked with items such as fresh produce, salads, sandwiches and sushi made daily; meat and cheese snacks; fresh juices; kombucha; and Meal Simple options. Throughout the store, customers will find nutritious and wholesome products, including H-E-B Select Ingredients items, in addition to normal convenience offerings such as soft drink fountains, beer and wine, and other snacks.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to provide Texans convenient ways to get their hands on quality, fresh foods that are good for them,” said Scott Campbell, H-E-B Convenience Store operations manager. “With the introduction of H-E-B Fresh Bites, we’re bringing the freshest products to our customers who are on the go but want a better alternative to traditional convenience store snacks.”

The True Texas Tacos concept, which H-E-B launched in San Antonio in 2018, showcases a menu of more than a dozen breakfast and specialty tacos made with the freshest ingredients. Tacos range from traditional Tex-Mex offerings such as bacon & egg and bean & cheese to specialty bites such as barbacoa and chopped Texas brisket. Customers can even get creative, mixing ingredients to make their own specialty tacos. All flour tortillas are made in house and corn tortillas are available upon request. And for that extra spicy kick, there’s a salsa bar with several spicy sauces and taco-appropriate condiments.

H-E-B is an American privately held supermarket chain based in San Antonio with more than 340 stores throughout Texas and in northeast Mexico. The company also operates Central Market, an upscale organic and fine foods retailer.