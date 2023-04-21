Maverik to Acquire Kum & Go

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop, together with its parent company FJ Management, announced the acquisition of Kum & Go from Krause Group. As part of the transaction, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider owned by the Krause Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The combination of Maverik and Kum & Go creates a best-in-class convenience store operator across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions with a differentiated value proposition across fuel, foodservice and inside store offerings.

“We have long admired the Kum & Go brand. Kyle and Tanner, and the generations before them, have built an exceptional business that pairs quality with convenience and puts people first. We are honored to carry their legacy forward as we build on Kum & Go’s strong operating and innovation capabilities and expand our adventurous convenience experience. We look forward to welcoming Kum & Go and Solar Transport associates and stores to Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop,” said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide of Maverik.

“Kum & Go has always been driven by a desire to innovate, grow and serve our customers, our communities and our people. Maverik has built its business in the same way and is ideally positioned to lead the next chapter of growth for Kum & Go. We have much in common and I look forward to welcoming Chuck’s leadership, his team and Maverik to Des Moines, which will always be the home of the Krause Group and important to our future,” said Kyle Krause, Krause Group president and CEO.

“This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business. My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond. Serving as president for the past five years has been the fulfillment of my lifelong dream. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Chuck Maggelet for years and hold a lot of respect for him as a person and a business leader. I’m confident the Maggelets and Maverik will be good stewards of Kum & Go’s people and culture for generations to come,” said Tanner Krause, president and CEO of Kum & Go.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months and is subject to customary closing provisions.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products in its BonFire fresh-made food menu and “Bean to Cup” coffee blends.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain. It has over 400 locations across 13 states. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.