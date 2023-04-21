Southern C-Store Chain on Fire With Expansion

A Nashville, Tenn.-based parent company of multiple convenience store brands cut the ribbon on a new location in Clarksville, Tenn., located at 2220 Madison St. The c-store chain presented a $1,500 check to Clarksville Area Urban Ministries to celebrate.

“This is a very exciting day for us as we expand our services to the Clarksville community. As we navigate these store conversions, our priority will continue to rest in our guests and store teams. Providing the highest-quality service and offerings has always been top of mind for us and will continue to stay a constant throughout this transition,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy.

Tri Star Energy, parent company of convenience store brands Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee, Sudden Service and Southern Traders, considers the store opening to be part of a three-year plan for the retailer to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee and Alabama.

While the converted stores will be rebranded under the Twice Daily name, returning guests can expect the same teams and trusted guest service the brands are known for, according to Hostetter.

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers. Guests can also enjoy discounted items and limited-time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

Founded in 2000, Tri Star Energy owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service and Southern Traders convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.