Neon Marketplace Appoints New CEO

Neon Marketplace has announced the appointment of Adi Dhandhania as CEO. As CEO, Dhandhania will assume day-to-day leadership of the company, its growth strategy and the continued evolution of the brand. He will also join Neon’s board of directors.

“The board and I are confident that Adi is the right person to lead Neon at this exciting time in our growth to build valuable momentum as we scale up the business,” said Jim Procaccianti, president and CEO, Procaccianti Cos. “He is a driven leader with significant experience working in retail, technology and operating efficiently at scale. We are pleased to have him as our next CEO.”

Before joining Neon, Dhandhania served as chief operating officer for North America at Bally’s Interactive, a global gaming and hospitality company, where he led the company’s transition and expansion into interactive gaming. During his tenure there, Dhandhania held several senior leadership positions and was involved in numerous mergers & acquisitions transactions totaling over $3.5 billion. Prior to Bally’s, Dhandhania held various strategy and operations leadership roles at Brightstar Corp., a global wireless device services company backed by Softbank.

From 2010 to 2016, Dhandhania worked at GTECH (now IGT), where he started as an engineer and later held several senior management roles in business operations and retail. At IGT, he led retail sales and operations for the company in New Jersey, serving over 7,000 retailers while working alongside major convenience store and gas station chains and several independent locations. Dhandhania also has firsthand experience working in family-owned and -operated convenience stores.

Dhandhania is a chartered financial analyst charter holder with a Bachelor of Science in electronics engineering from Johnson & Wales University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Bryant University and a Master of Science degree in technology leadership from Brown University.

“As an early investor in Neon, I have long been a believer in the company’s vision to redefine the future of convenience. I am delighted to join the talented team at Neon and The Procaccianti Group in this exciting new venture,” said Dhandhania.

Neon Marketplace locations are targeted to areas where the convenience store customer is currently underserved and in areas where growing populations and/or business growth has resulted in increased vehicle traffic and consumer demand. Neon customers can enjoy a full array of high-quality prepared food items and convenience products while filling up on competitively priced gas or charging their electric vehicles.

Neon Marketplace is a proprietary brand of Procaccianti Cos., a private real estate investment and services firms with more than six decades of experience owning and operating retail, hospitality, commercial and other forms of investment real estate.