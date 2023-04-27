RATIONAL USA’s Chef Billy Buck Promoted

As vice president of culinary (U.S.) for RATIONAL USA, Chef Billy Buck will assume full oversight of culinary strategy, budget and operations.

Chef Billy Buck has been promoted to vice president of culinary (U.S.) for RATIONAL USA. He was previously the national corporate chef.

Buck has been with RATIONAL since 1999, starting as a RATIONAL certified chef. He then became a manufacturer’s representative in 2001 and carried that title until he joined RATIONAL full-time as a regional sales manager in 2005. He was promoted to sales director in 2010 and then moved onto the official culinary team in 2013 as regional corporate chef. He was promoted to national corporate chef in 2015, which has been his distinction since.

Now, as vice president of culinary (U.S.), Buck will assume full oversight of culinary strategy, budget and operations at RATIONAL USA and continue to help the United States subsidiary succeed in its ultimate goal: maximum customer benefit.

The RATIONAL Group specializes in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 2,300 people worldwide.