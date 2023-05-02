Twice Daily, White Bison Coffee Open New Location in Tennessee

Tri Star Energy opened its second Twice Daily c-store in Springfield, Tenn., and first White Bison Coffee shop in the area.

Tri Star Energy cut the ribbon on its second Twice Daily convenience store in Springfield, Tenn., located at 1001 Memorial Blvd. In addition to the Twice Daily convenience store, the location also includes Springfield’s first White Bison Coffee shop.

The store opening is part of a three-year plan for the retailer to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee and Alabama.

“We are overjoyed to expand our services and introduce White Bison Coffee to the Springfield community,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “This marks our third ribbon cutting for our store conversions, and our main priority continues to be with our guests and store teams. As we go through this transition, we pride ourselves on providing the highest-quality service and offerings.”

While the converted stores will be rebranded under the Twice Daily name, returning guests can expect the same teams and trusted guest service the brands are known for, according to Hostetter.

To celebrate the new location, Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee presented a $1,500 check to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers. Guests can also enjoy discounted items and limited-time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

The White Bison Coffee concept offers expertly roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks — featuring drip coffee, single origin pour-over coffees, cold brew, nitro coffee, hot and cold espresso beverages, seasonal drinks and more. Guests can also enjoy freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and Bistro snack boxes.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy was founded in 2000 and owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.